QCA Completes Preparations for First Gulf Cricket Championship

Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has completed preparations to host the first Gulf Championship. The event will be held in Doha from September 15 to 23, with the participation of 6 teams (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the UAE).

Speaking during a press conference this evening, QCA Executive Director Khaled Al Suwaidi said that arrangements have been completed to host the tournament for the first time in Qatar at the West End International Cricket Stadium, with live broadcasts in nine countries. This cricket tournament will be a milestone in the region and is expected to achieve great development in this sport, he added.

The QCA Executive Director noted that the organization of the tournament will rotate annually between the GCC countries, and it is expected to be distinguished due to the high level of the Gulf teams in recent years, adding that the tournament is accredited by the International Cricket Council and is held in accordance with the laws and rules of the international body and is part of the calendar of international tournaments.

After this championship, he said, the QCA will also organize the DICC T20 World Cup Qatar 2023 for the first time in Qatar, and it comes as part of global social initiatives. Qatar will also host one of the ICC championships.

Source: Qatar News Agency