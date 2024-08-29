QF Introduces New Students to Benefits of Using Modern Technologies to Achieve Academic Development



Doha: Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) organized on Sunday the annual introductory meeting “Marhaba” to welcome new students to Education City universities, under the title “Education 2.0: Pioneering the Future Together.” During the event, which serves as a gateway for new students to a new educational journey, new students were introduced to the advantages of employing modern technologies to achieve better academic results, while highlighting the importance of human efforts to obtain more effective results.

President of Higher Education at QF Francisco Marmolejo welcomed participants to the day. “Over the course of your academic journey, you will develop new skills from the best teachers, you will acquire knowledge, you will become experts in your respective fields. But the experience that you will gain will not stop there – it goes beyond the classroom. You are now part of Education City, of QF – and the QF vision,” he said.

“I hope that you will make the most of the

unique experience that is ahead of you. Excelling in your studies is very important, and while you should be the best students in your respective disciplines, you should also explore new ideas, engage with your peers, and grow personally as well as academically,” Francisco added.

Following Marmolejo’s welcome, Senior Associate Dean, Faculty, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar – a Qatar Foundation partner university – Khaled Harras explored the concept of AI, and the impact it will have on the future of the graduates.

“AI is not a new thing,” Harras said. “People are worried AI is going to replace jobs – absolutely it will – but it’s going to create a bunch of others. We want to find that sweet spot where human plus AI is going to be better than I,” he added.

He urged students to seize the opportunity of being in this scientific institution and benefit from its capabilities to facilitate the learning process.

Dr. James Olsen, Faculty, Georgetown University in Qatar, another QF partner university, reiterat

ed the importance of caring about learning in a panel at Marhaba titled “AI in Education: Balancing Innovation and Ethical Responsibility.” In turn, Syed Erzum Naqvi, MFA student, Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, a QF partner university, was also a panelist at the event, added that AI can help bridge barriers, but it is not going to be a substitute for experience, knowledge, or inspiration.

Source: Qatar News Agency