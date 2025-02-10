QFZ and Jusour Collaborate to Boost Employment Solutions in Qatar

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance Qatar's employment landscape through collaborative workforce development and tailored job placement programs that address the needs of the rapidly growing labor market. The MoU was signed by HE CEO of QFZ, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, and CEO of Jusour, Eng. AbdAlhadi Bakheet Barqan, at the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

According to Qatar News Agency, QFZ highlighted that the agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhance Qatar's labor market by fostering opportunities for both local and international talent to Qatar and its free zones, further strengthening Qatar's role as a global hub for skilled professionals. The partnership aims to establish impactful frameworks for employment solutions aligned with Qatar's goals for sustainable workforce growth and economic diversification, the statement pointed out, indicating that the MoU sets a strategic foundation for collaboration on initiatives that empower job seekers and entrepreneurs, fostering mutually beneficial outcomes.

As part of this partnership, Jusour will establish an office immediately within the Investor Relations Center at the Business Innovation Park in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone. This office will assist companies with their recruitment requirements through "Sahem" portal and "Tawzeef" and others, as well as help and guide investors with their residency requirements.

CEO of QFZ stated: "We welcome the formalization of this strategic partnership with Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. (Jusour), marking a vital step towards building an exceptional and flexible job market that meets the evolving needs of Qatar's economy. Jusour's office within the Investor Relations Center at the Business Innovation Park will play a crucial role in attracting talented manpower, accelerating recruitment processes, improving workforce skills to meet demands of the projects in Qatar's free zones, and streamlining employment procedures for investors.

Through our joint initiative, we aim to create a workforce model that not only contributes to the employment sector but also supports the improvement of the recruitment process in the free zones and throughout Qatar. This partnership ensures a promising future for the job market in Qatar, positioning it as an ideal destination that offers better opportunities for all, attracts and develops local and global talents across multiple fields." For his part, CEO of Jusour expressed his excitement about this important agreement. He stated that the MoU reflects Jusour's commitment to expanding its partnerships and enhancing support for job seekers and employers in Qatar.

"We are eager to work with Qatar Free Zones Authority to create new job opportunities and innovative solutions for the labor market. This partnership is a vital step towards fulfilling our goal of contributing to Qatar's economic development," he said.

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including "Sahem" program, which provides part-time job opportunities for students and graduates, and "Tawzeef" Program, which focused on recruiting skilled workers from abroad. Additionally, Jusour's "Tadweer" program that aims to optimize workforce utilization within the country." he added.

The signing of this MoU marks a pivotal step in fostering a resilient and adaptive workforce in Qatar. By aligning their strengths, QFZ and Jusour are poised to cultivate innovative employment solutions that meet both current and future labor market demands. This partnership reaffirms Qatar's commitment to sustainable workforce development and underscores the state's role as a leading hub for skilled talent in the region, driving economic prosperity and career growth opportunities for generations to come.