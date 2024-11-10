QHA General Assembly Re-elects Leadership for 2024-2028 Term.

Doha: The General Assembly of Qatar Handball Association (QHA) has re-elected Ahmed Mohammad Al Shaabi as president for the new term spanning 2024-2028. Jaber Al Mulla has been re-elected as Secretary-General, with Khalifa Taysir Al Jassim, Hamad Misfer Al Nuaimi, and Adel Hilal Al Anzi as members of the Board of Directors, all chosen by acclamation. According to Qatar News Agency, the announcement was made during the QHA's General Assembly meeting held on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Mohammad Al Shaabi and attended by members of the Board of Directors, General Assembly members representing sports clubs, and representatives from the Qatar Olympic Committee. Upon meeting the legal quorum, QHA President Al Shaabi expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and the Board of Directors. He emphasized his commitment to achieving further successes for Qatari handball in his new term, acknowledging the challenges presented by the evolving landscape of handball at various levels. Secretary-General Jab er Al Mulla detailed the agenda of the General Assembly, which included endorsing the minutes of the previous meeting, reviewing past activities and future projects, presenting audited financial statements, appointing financial auditors, discussing the budget for the past year, and appointing members to audit the meeting minutes.