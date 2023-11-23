QS Hosts Meeting of Gulf Technical Committee for Sustainable Building Standards

The Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS) hosted the meeting of the Gulf technical committee for sustainable building standards (GSO TC17), which the State of Qatar holds its presidency and general secretariat.

Chairman of the Gulf Organization for Research and Development and head of the committee Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Horr chaired the meeting, in the presence of the representative of the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), the representative of the assistant secretariat for economic and development affairs in the GCC General Secretariat, and the participation of all representatives of the members of the committee. The committee held its meeting over two days (in person and via video conference technology).

The meeting reviewed the decision of the GSO Technical Council regarding changing the sub-technical committee into a main committee under the name of the Gulf technical committee for sustainable building standards (GSO TC17).

The attendees discussed the recommendations of the previous meetings as well as the scope of work of the Gulf technical committee for sustainable building standards. The Gulf draft standards completed by member states were studied and approved in the committee's plan for 2023. They were submitted to the GSO General Committee for Standardization to take decision and recommend adopting them as GCC unified standards.

The draft standards proposed by member states of the Gulf technical committee for sustainable building standards in the plan for 2024 were also discussed and approved.

Source: Qatar News Agency