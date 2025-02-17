QSE Index Loses 24.26 Points at Beginning of Trading

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index experienced a decline of 24.26 points, or 0.23%, at the start of Monday's trading session, reducing the index to 10,580 points. This drop was observed in comparison to the closing figures of the previous session.

According to Qatar News Agency, the decrease in the general index was primarily due to negative performances across several sectors. The Transportation sector fell by 0.49%, Telecoms by 0.43%, Banking and Financial Services by 0.24%, and Industrials by 0.14%. Conversely, some sectors did exhibit positive trends, with the Insurance sector increasing by 0.33%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.12%, and Real Estate by 0.02%.

By 10:00 am, the stock exchange had recorded a total of 3,049 transactions. These transactions amounted to QR 91.677 million and were distributed over 61.958 million shares.