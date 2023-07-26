QSE Index Starts Wednesday’s Trading in Green Zone

Qatar Stock Exchange index rose 77.85 points, or 0.74%, at the start of Wednesday’s trading, reaching the level of 10,613 points, compared to the end of Tuesday’s trading.The index was supported by a rise in the industrial sector by 1.11%, the bank an…

Qatar Stock Exchange index rose 77.85 points, or 0.74%, at the start of Wednesday's trading, reaching the level of 10,613 points, compared to the end of Tuesday's trading.

The index was supported by a rise in the industrial sector by 1.11%, the bank and financial services sector by 0.82%, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.25%, the communications sector by 0.18%, and the transport sector by 0.09%. On the other hand, the index recorded a decline in the insurance sector by 0.19%, and the real estate sector by 0.48%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2314 transactions worth QR 65.965 million, distributed to 27.623 million shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency