QU Organizes IAESTE Day 2023, Encourages Students to Join Program

Qatar University (QU) organized an event for the International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE) 2023, to present program details for students.

The event was organized by QU's College of Engineering (QU-CENG) and sponsored by Dolphin Energy Limited.

IAESTE is concerned with the exchange of students for technical work experience abroad, as students gain through this organization appropriate technical training.

The event at QU aims to encourage students to join the program and help them find prominent training opportunities.

In his speech, QU-CENG Dean Dr. Khaled Kamal Naji said, "we are honored at QU-CENG to be Qatar representatives of the International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience (IAESTE)," adding "we will facilitate the enrollment procedures for various training opportunities in the participating country, to develop solutions to the challenges facing the organization's work plans, and to enhance exchange between member states." Dr. Naji pointed out that Qatar joined IAESTE in 2011 to prepare qualified graduates who are able to contribute effectively to areas they join and make a difference, noting that QU-CENG seeks to cultivate the talents of its students with international experiences through this exchange.

"We seek to meet the challenges of student exchange in the countries of the region, and to enhance student exchange between these countries," Dr. Naji added.

IAESTE includes committees representing more than 80 countries, and the organization seeks to connect students with employers in foreign countries, provide university students with technical expertise, and culturally enrich students and their host societies. The organization serves nearly 4,000 students, 3,000 employers and 1,000 academic institutions annually through professional training programs focusing on professional life abroad and social and cultural reception programs, international networks and other professional activities and brands in more than 80 countries around the world.

Source: Qatar News Agency