Quest Software Extends Data and AI Leadership with Quest Data Modeler and Quest Data Intelligence, Enhancing its Trusted Data Management Platform

New capabilities deliver cloud-native modeling, AI-powered policy management, and an expanded library of QuestAI assistants, giving modern data teams a single, governed foundation for analytics and AI initiatives — from data structure to data access

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quest Software, a global leader in data management, cybersecurity and platform modernization, today announced two major releases to the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform, the industry’s only unified, end-to-end SaaS platform for trusted, AI-ready data. Building on the Automated Data Product Factory, the transformative new capability introduced earlier this year, the platform’s new AI-powered capabilities deliver innovative technology for modern data teams with the release of Quest Data Modeler, a cloud-native data modeling tool, and Quest Data Intelligence, which expands the library of AI assistants spanning governance, lineage, compliance, data products, data quality, and natural-language access to governed data. To learn more, visit: quest.com/data-management-platform.

Most organizations stitch together separate data modeling tools, governance suites, and AI assistants, leaving them with multiple naming definitions, broken audit trails, and AI assistants running on ungoverned data. Quest Data Modeler and Quest Data Intelligence, working jointly within the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform, eliminates that fragmentation, giving customers a trusted, reliable experience with a shared understanding of their data. Data modeling establishes the logical definition and naming standards, and data governance keeps those standards consistent across the platform creating consistent business terms wherever data is consumed. QuestAI assistants speak the same language to every user. The result is one platform, one audit trail, and one shared understanding of data from how it is structured to how it is consumed.

”Trusted data is the backbone of any modern AI strategy, and our continued innovation is helping organizations turn AI ambition into real business value – with lower risk, higher accuracy, and the trusted data that makes faster AI deployment possible,” said Michael Laudon, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Quest Software. “At the pace we’re all moving in the AI era, trust can’t be tacked on after the fact – it has to be baked in from the start, or AI initiatives stall. That’s why we designed the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform with multiple entry points, each aligned to different stages of enterprise data and AI maturity, so we can meet our customers where they are. Some organizations are just beginning to address data visibility and quality; others are operationalizing governance and lineage to meet regulatory and risk requirements; and the most advanced are managing data as a product making it continuously trusted, reusable, and scalable for AI, analytics, and automation. By adding AI-powered data modeling and data intelligence, we are providing organizations with a first-of-its-kind solution that spans the entire data lifecycle, and helps them achieve trusted, AI-ready data faster – no matter where they are in their journey.”

“The bottom line is, there is no trusted AI without trusted data, and there is no trusted data without sound data modeling. That is where it all begins,” said Rocky Creel, Executive Director, JP Morgan Chase. “Fragmented data landscapes, inconsistent definitions, and manual processes slow everything down and erode confidence in what we deliver downstream. Quest Software’s data modeling solutions give us the rigor and consistency we need at the foundation through well-defined structures, shared semantics, and governed designs that every downstream capability can build from. When your models are right, governance, lineage, and AI readiness follow. That’s why Quest’s continued innovation in data modeling is so critical in helping to build a scalable, trusted, AI-ready data ecosystem.”

Across every industry and organization, data teams are dealing with fragmented, untrusted data that limits their AI readiness, accelerating regulatory compliance, and disparate tools and definitions that erode trust in data product outputs. Existing solutions have provided support for one of these problems, whereas the Quest Trusted Data Management Platform addresses all three within a single offering, and is built for how modern data teams work. With Quest Data Modeler and Quest Data Intelligence, the Trusted Data Management Platform now governs the two layers that matter most in the modern data stack – how data is modeled, and how data is governed. No other solution covers both in a single offering.

Quest Data Modeler is purpose-built for modern data stacks and to eliminate the trade-off between legacy tools that lack modern collaboration, and lightweight SaaS-enabled tools that lack governance. Drawing on Quest’s leadership in data modeling, it combines AI-powered data modeling with enterprise-level governance in a single offering, delivering real-time collaboration, governed business definitions, and standard naming across hybrid and cloud environments including Microsoft Fabric, Databricks, Snowflake, and others. Quest Data Modeler capabilities include:

AI-Assisted Modeling, a natural-language interface that generates and refines models, suggests consistent naming conventions, and accelerates delivery through proposal-and-review workflows. Modeling cycles now drop from weeks to hours without sacrificing the audit trails that organizations require.

Real-Time Collaborative Modeling allows data architects, analytics engineers, business analysts, and data stewards to work in a single live workspace, with comments and discussions handled directly in the modeling workspace to eliminate siloed work.

Enterprise Model Repository delivers a centralized Mart repository with model locking, version history, multi-user conflict resolution and controlled change management, giving data teams the rigor required for large, multi-team programs and a governance infrastructure that other cloud-native modelers don’t have.

Full-Stack Modeling includes conceptual, logical, and physical data modeling in one place with visibility across every layer, ensuring that “customer” and “revenue” mean the same thing across every team, dashboard and AI system.

erwin Heritage and Hybrid Coexistence giving the tens of thousands of organizations that rely on existing erwin investments now can migrate assets, maintain hybrid workflows, and move to the cloud at their own pace, giving them the ability to protect decades of modeling discipline without starting over — a path no cloud-native competitor can match.

Quest Data Intelligence builds on Quest’s history of unmatched and proven data intelligence and governance capabilities, infusing AI-driven innovations to directly help organizations deliver trusted, AI-ready data at the speed and scale modern AI demands while reducing regulatory risk. Quest Data Intelligence capabilities include:

AI-Powered Policy Manager delivers governance that keeps pace with regulation instead of chasing it. This feature generates policies directly from some of the most stringent regulatory frameworks – including the EU AI Act, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework and GDPR, with real-time policy enforcement at the point of data access, delivering a policy-as-code approach backed by continuous compliance monitoring and full audit trails.

Expanded QuestAI Assistant Library builds on the QuestAI Stewardship Assistant and helps organizations develop business glossaries up to 75 percent faster and onboards new data sources up to 10x faster. New assistants now span glossary and ownership, data lineage, compliance, data products and data quality.

Universal Semantic Assistant provides natural-language access to governed, trusted insights powered by Quest’s semantic layer, closing the persistent gap between business questions and the technical data that answers them.

MDSap Tech, a Quest Platinum Partner and SAP Gold Partner within the Midis Group ecosystem, brings more than 30 years of experience helping organizations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa modernize data management, analytics, and digital transformation strategies. “Quest Software is taking a strong step forward with the latest evolution of data modeling, making it more collaborative, accessible, and efficient. The Quest Data Modeler has the potential to significantly broaden participation beyond traditional technical users, enabling business users to play a more active role in the modeling process, which is hugely important for all organizations,” said Ömer Akgül, Technology and Analytics Solutions Manager, MDSap Tech. “This new offering can bring organizations substantial benefits, including improved alignment between business and IT, faster iteration cycles, and more accurate representation of business needs. The integration of AI-powered capabilities stands out as a key enabler, helping to simplify complex modeling tasks and accelerate productivity.”

Tecnet Dati has more than 30 years of experience as an IT consulting firm offering services across AI, advanced analytics, data governance and management, and more, and is a Quest Platinum+ Partner. “The user interface is much lighter, while still providing the substance and core functionality to someone that might not be as experienced with data modeling,” said Renato Comes, Sales and Marketing Director, Tecnet Dati. “With integration with the Mart repository, this will allow implementation of a hybrid environment where downstream consumers who are less technical can build the models to meet their business needs, while modeling teams can refine them from a more in-depth standpoint. It builds a modelling ecosystem of collaboration, speed and scale.”

About Quest Software

Quest Software creates technology and solutions that build the foundation for enterprise AI. Focused on data management and governance, cybersecurity, and platform modernization, Quest helps organizations address their most pressing challenges through trusted, AI-ready data, secure identities, and modernized platforms. Around the globe, more than 45,000 companies, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, count on Quest Software. For more information, visit www.quest.com or follow Quest Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media contact:

Matt Hurst

Head of Corporate Communications

matt.hurst@quest.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9719184