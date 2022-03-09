Recorded Future Announces Access to More Than 100 Global Partner Integrations for Intelligence-Led Decision Making Across the Enterprise 

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recorded Future, a provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced that it is now available through more than 100 global partner integrations, providing a single authoritative source for intelligence across workflows. Partners can seamlessly integrate Recorded Future intelligence to maximize technology investments by inserting a real-time, comprehensive view of the threat landscape into tools already in use.

With Recorded Future, partners and their clients can be confident in their decisions, fueled and accelerated by unbiased, trusted intelligence that combines vast sources of data with a human and machine analytical approach. Recorded Future’s integrations span across the enterprise, incorporating intelligence in existing technologies, such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM); Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR); Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR); Incident Response (IR); Geographic Information System (GIS); Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC); Vulnerability Management, etc.

“Recorded Future gives us complete visibility outside of our network and the potential threats that exist. By integrating Recorded Future with our SIEM and infusing indispensable intelligence into our workflows, we’re able to enrich our SIEM’s alerts with risk scores and make confident decisions about our prioritization and approach to remediation. Because of the integration, we can go beyond just seeing CVE information or IPs coming through our firewall and assess the true risk each threat poses.” — Judy Mayoral, Cybersecurity Manager, Hughes Federal Credit Union

Now integrated with over 70 technology vendors and supported by the Global Technology Alliance Program at Recorded Future, the company delivers role-based intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. As an independent, vendor-agnostic intelligence provider, Recorded Future develops its platform to support security leaders and analysts across all use cases, maximize their investments in technologies and accelerate decision making. Technology partners include, but are not limited to, AWS, Cisco, Devo, Esri, Exabeam, IBM Security, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, ServiceNow, Splunk, and Swimlane. A full list of integrations can be found at https://www.recordedfuture. com/integrations/ .

“Security professionals and business leaders need to know the intelligence they rely on is independent, not skewed by a provider’s company goals or motivations, and that they will be able to leverage it no matter what tools or processes they have in place to prevent missing crucial pieces of information that could leave them exposed or vulnerable. Independence is our guiding principle – making sure partners and clients are confident that our intelligence is encompassing of all available sources, free of bias, and can be used to make their own assessments on what is best for their organization.” — Stu Solomon, President, Recorded Future

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world’s largest intelligence company. The Recorded Future Intelligence Platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the vast digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with more than 1,300 businesses and government organizations across 60 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

