Recorded Future Launches Identity Intelligence Module to Validate Authenticity of Digital Identities

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Recorded Future, the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced the expansion of its Intelligence Platform with the Identity Intelligence module, the source of truth for validating digital identity authenticity. Digital identities are the passport to access today’s online world, and threat actors are aggressively exploiting this universal but susceptible dataset of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Providing clarity to this expansive attack surface, Recorded Future is able to disrupt adversaries by enabling intelligence-driven validation of identities across the digital world.

Today’s authentication efforts are insufficient in combating the increase in fraud targeted at digital identities. This past year, 61 percent of breaches involved credential data, signifying that a new approach to digital identity verification is needed. Organizations need real-time collection of compromised identities to identify, verdict, and respond to fraudulent accounts quickly and confidently.

Recorded Future uncovers, correlates, and synthesizes compromised identities into actionable intelligence, helping protect organizations from financial, legal, and reputational consequences. With automated monitoring, it enables a proactive defense and reduces the risk of damage to the business by immediately finding and remediating compromised identities before they can be used in an attack.

“Recorded Future intelligence provides critical awareness for us and our clients. The new Identity Intelligence module automates correlations and surfaces breach data that previously required significant processing to achieve. This real-time visibility into identity exposure enables us to better protect our clients and reduce risk.” — Eric Ooi, Director of Security and Research, Iron Vine Security, LLC

Recorded Future offers critical details for fraudulent identities related to an organization’s employees, partners, and customers from an unparalleled range of open source, dark web, and technical sources. Identity Intelligence from Recorded Future provides real-time visibility and evidence enabling security and IT teams to quickly identify compromised identities and immediately initiate downstream response workflows.

Eliminating the need to manually aggregate, correlate, and triage compromised data, Recorded Future’s Identity Intelligence module empowers authentication and identity teams to:

Detect exposed accounts in real time

Respond to compromises before the business is impacted

Gain unmatched visibility into open and dark web sources

“In a digital-first world, strong identity authentication is vital to not only securing an organization but protecting your whole ecosystem from damages and business impact. There is currently a false sense of security by relying on physical identities, and taking a proactive stance requires an intelligence-centric approach. Our unmatched access and breadth of data enables us to surface the intelligence needed to validate identities and disrupt adversaries.” — Craig Adams, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Recorded Future

The expansion of the Recorded Future Intelligence Platform, the single authoritative source for intelligence, further enables organizations to build holistic, security programs across a wide range of business areas within the enterprise with actionable, relevant insights. Learn more about the Recorded Future Identity Intelligence module at: https://www.recordedfuture. com/solutions/identity- intelligence

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future delivers intelligence that is timely, accurate, and actionable. In a world of ever-increasing chaos and uncertainty, Recorded Future empowers organizations with the visibility they need to identify and detect threats faster; take proactive action to disrupt adversaries; and protect their people, systems, and assets, so business can be conducted with confidence. Recorded Future is trusted by more than 1,000 businesses and government organizations around the world. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

