Robomart Partners With PIX Moving to Bring Custom Autonomous Mobile Retail Stores to Market

Robomart leverages PIX's RoboBus and autonomous vehicle manufacturing prowess to enhance Robomart's fleet of autonomous mobile retail stores. This innovative operating model affords retailers with the mobile real-estate and technology to simplify their consumers' shopping process by eliminating a range of tedious steps such as ordering, picking up, packaging, and waiting in line for checkout. Shopping can now be as convenient as using Uber, with no need for customers to commute to stores.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Robomart, the American robotics pioneer building self-driving smart shops for retailers, established a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with PIX Moving. This collaboration opens up new avenues for the application of PIX Moving Spaces in unmanned retail scenarios as Robomart smart shops. The initial deployment of autonomous mobile retail stores will take place in California, featuring unmanned ice cream parlors, cafés, and quick service restaurants.

Robomart and PIX Moving Partnership

PIX Moving and Robomart enter into partnership to bring fleet of autonomous mobile retail stores powered by PIX Robobus to the US

Robomart is transforming retail with innovative, on-demand autonomous stores, combining cutting-edge technology with a cost-effective white-label platform. These stores have been designed to be the smartest and most secure shops in existence.

Robomart has already contracted major customers, including Unilever (Ben & Jerry's), Mars, Fatty Mart and others, for over 100 Robomarts. PIX Moving will be working closely with Robomart to expand their autonomous fleet via the innovative PIX Moving Spaces and exploring various additional business use cases.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with PIX Moving. While Robomart has been at the forefront of pioneering autonomous mobile retail technology, PIX Moving's expertise in custom autonomous vehicle manufacturing is unparalleled. This partnership will enable us to scale our fleet with high-quality advanced vehicles designed to deliver an exceptional shopping experience. PIX Moving's contribution to vehicle manufacturing, combined with our robust retail technology, will redefine convenience and accessibility in retail." -Ali Ahmed, CEO of Robomart

About Robomart

Based in California, Robomart is building patented self-driving smart shops for retailers, expand their footprint at a fraction of cost. Robomarts are engineered with cutting-edge technology, giving retailers the most convenient way to get goods to consumers through the unique model of store-hailing. Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in robotics, retail, and delivery, the company is venture backed and on a mission is to be the largest purveyor of mobile real-estate in the world.

Learn more about Robomart at robomart.ai

About PIX Moving

Established in 2017, PIX is a global pioneer in the third generation of automobiles. The primary focus lies in the development of autonomous driving Moving Spaces, which encompass shared options like the Robobus and coffee truck, as well as personal choices such as the micro-NEV. Behind the smart mobility products, AI-driven design and manufacturing approaches have been adopted by PIX Moving to produce the diverse range of innovative urban mobility products.

Learn more at pixmoving.com

