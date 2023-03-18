Russian aid arrives at al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha city

Lattakia, SANA- Russian aid, including medicines and resuscitation and anesthesia supplies, arrived at al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha city.‘About two tons of medical materials and medicines were delivered Saturday to al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha city’, …

Lattakia, SANA- Russian aid, including medicines and resuscitation and anesthesia supplies, arrived at al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha city.

‘About two tons of medical materials and medicines were delivered Saturday to al-Basel Hospital in Qardaha city’, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. André Nikolayevich, deputy head of Russian medical services in Syria told SANA.

The aid included medicines and supplies for first resuscitation and other medical supplies, Dr. Ammar Youssef, Head of Rehabilitation and Training Section at Health Directorate said, adding that several Russian aid had been provided to a number of hospitals in coordination with Health Directorate

It is notable that a Russian aid shipment, including foodstuff, including flour, vegetable oil, sugar and tea, in addition to children food and clothes, arrived at Qardaha countryside.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency