Royal Medical Services launches first infectious diseases centre

Bahrain launched its first infectious diseases centre to provide integrated medical services with experienced competencies all in one place.The centre will provide diagnostic methods for diseases that result from microbial infections as well as provid…

Bahrain launched its first infectious diseases centre to provide integrated medical services with experienced competencies all in one place.

The centre will provide diagnostic methods for diseases that result from microbial infections as well as providing the best care and treatment based on the latest scientific researches for patients with microbial infections.

Brigadier General Dr. Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Acting Commander of the Royal Medical Services for the Hospitals of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF), affirmed that the center meets the highest standards and requirements, as well as being equipped with a low air pressure system to ensure regular replacement of fresh air in these rooms. During an epidemic outbreak, each of these rooms can be converted into a sanitary isolation unit to maintain a safe environment.

He highlighted that the centre represents an important step by the Royal Medical Services, becoming an international centre for infectious and communicable diseases research, treatment, and laboratories.

Dr. Lt Col Manaf Al Qahtani, Senior Infectious Disease Consultant and Clinical Microbiologist at BDF hospital, noted that the centre included several clinics, including the Communicable Disease Clinic, which specialises in treating all communicable diseases and provides medical and therapeutic consultations, as well as the Travelers' Clinic, which provides vaccinations and preventive precautions prior to travel to Bahrain, as well as medical consultations and check-ups.

According to Dr. Al Qahtani, the antibiotic clinic is also striving to maximise the use of antimicrobial agents in the centre by supervising antibiotics and providing the best treatment to each patient based on international antibiotic protocols.

He noted that all clinics operate throughout the official working days from Sunday to Thursday.

Dr. Shaikh Fahad commended the efforts of the supervisory team and the specialised teams to establish the new medical facility, affirming that the medical services operate to guarantee healthy living for all citizens and residents, in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and achieve sustainable development.

Source: Bahrain News Agency