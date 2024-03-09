Russian air defenses shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over four provinces

Moscow, The Russian air defenses downed 47 Ukrainian drones over Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd provinces. 'Overnight, the air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to carry out a terrorist attack via 47 drones on Russia territory, and downed them', Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday morning. Meanwhile, 41 drones were shot down over several Russian territories, according to the statement. An intense attack by drones on Taganrog city was also repelled, while debris of a Ukrainian drone downed on roof of a clinic in Kursk province, without causing any casualties. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency