

Moscow, Ukrainian regime forces are widely using heavy equipment and weapons supplied by NATO countries in Kursk region, Russian Federal investigative committee spokesperson, Svetlana petrenko, affirmed on Monday.

‘During the inspections, it was proven that the Ukrainian regime is widely using small arms, heavy equipment, rocket launchers and other weapons provided by NATO countries in its aggression against the Kursk region,’Novosti news agency quoted Petrenko as saying Today.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6, Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then.

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed earlier that ‘the enemy, with the help of its Western masters – it is doing their bidding, and the West is waging war against us using Ukrainians -seeks to improve its negotiating position in the future.’

