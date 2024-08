Moscow, Russian air defense systems shot down18 drones over Rostov, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

‘Last night, its air defenses on duty destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones, including 11 over Kursk, 5 over Belgorod and 2 over Voronezh’, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Ukrainian forces continue to target with drones and missiles Russian border provinces, resulting in civilian casualties.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency