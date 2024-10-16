Sahm Capital Among the First Batch of Companies to Participate in Transformative Capital Management IPO Project

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2024 – Sahm Capital, a CMA fully licensed financial company, proudly announces its position as the first batch of companies to participate in the transformative Capital Management IPO Project.

This initiative, launched by Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), represents a significant step forward in digitalizing and streamlining Saudi Arabia’s IPO process, making it more efficient, accessible, and attractive to investors. The project, rolled out in two phases, which aims to enhance the IPO subscription offering for both the Nomu and the Main Market. Sahm Capital is proud to be among the selected group of companies participating in the initial phase targeting the Nomu Market. The revamped IPO subscription process for the Main Market is expected to be introduced shortly, as estimated by STG.

Once fully rolled out, the Capital Management IPO Project is expected to revolutionize the IPO landscape by accelerating processes, reducing errors, and enhancing market efficiency. By simplifying the subscription process, the new system allows investors to directly engage in the IPO, resulting in swift transactions and a more streamlined experience.

Moreover, the integration of advanced technology and direct reporting to regulators such as the Capital Market Authority (CMA) enhances transparency, fostering greater trust among investors. A transparent market is vital for attracting more investors, driving liquidity, and contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “It is an honor to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. The Capital Management IPO Project is more than a technological leap—it marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward becoming a global financial hub. By automating processes, increasing transparency, and broadening investor access, this initiative perfectly aligns with the Vision 2030 objectives.”

He added, “At Sahm Capital, we are committed to making investing easier and more accessible for everyone. This project is also a milestone to our mission of delivering advanced technology and a easy-to-use platform to investors.”

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit: www.sahmcapital.com.