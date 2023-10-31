SCYS Secretary General awards “Lamea” graduates

Manama, Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayyed, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), honoured five distinguished graduates of the national programme "Lamea", in the presence of Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs.

Graduates Fatima AlBastaki, Bassam Al Tattan, Aisha Al Qaoud, Sana Mayoof, and Fatema Almajed were honoured for their efforts and contributions in achieving a number of distinguished projects.

Al Moayyed said that the Lamea graduates can drive achievements, success, and progress by contributing to shaping Bahrain's future.

When HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, directed the launch of Lamea, its goal was to implement a new approach of empowering highly talented Bahraini youth,, to develop their skills through a project designed to simulate reality and contribute to making them a key element in implementing national programmes", Al Moayyed said.

"We are proud of all the young national comptancies who have proven their abilities in dealing with challenges and turning them into an opportunity for growth and advancement. The results of their projects were noteworthy, and we look forward to seeing more of their achievement in various sectors," he added.

The graduates thanked the Secretary General and the Minister for supporting the advancement of Bahraini youth in various sectors, affirming their commitment to implement Lamea strategies that ensure success for Bahraini youth.

Source: Bahrain News Agency