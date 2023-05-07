Slovak Caretaker Prime Minister Quits After Ministers’ Resignations from Cabinet

Slovak Caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger quit his post ahead of the elections on Sep. 30.
In a statement on Sunday, Heger said that he had asked President Zuzana Caputova to relieve him of his duties after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet that is serving in a caretaker capacity.
Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new caretaker prime minister, later on Sunday.
Caputova is expected to appoint an interim, non-political cabinet to rule the country until elections are held.
Heger has faced opposition calls to make way for a technocrat administration to lead the central European country of 5.4 million people.
The Heger government ran the country's affairs under caretaker powers, after losing a no-confidence vote in December 2022.
Source: Qatar News Agency