Slovak Caretaker Prime Minister Quits After Ministers’ Resignations from Cabinet

In a statement on Sunday, Heger said that he had asked President Zuzana Caputova to relieve him of his duties after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet that is serving in a caretaker capacity.

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new caretaker prime minister, later on Sunday.

Caputova is expected to appoint an interim, non-political cabinet to rule the country until elections are held.

Heger has faced opposition calls to make way for a technocrat administration to lead the central European country of 5.4 million people.

The Heger government ran the country's affairs under caretaker powers, after losing a no-confidence vote in December 2022.

Source: Qatar News Agency