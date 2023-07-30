Social Development Minister affirms role of NGOs in supporting development projects

Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al-Asfoor, Social Development Minister, received Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Fardan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jidhafs Consumer Co-Operative Society, in the presence of board members.The two sides discussed cooperation…

Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al-Asfoor, Social Development Minister, received Dr. Abdulkarim Al-Fardan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jidhafs Consumer Co-Operative Society, in the presence of board members.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the cooperative and consumer fields.

Al-Fardan reviewed Jidhafs Consumer Co-Operative Society’s investment projects, development achievements and future plans. He also highlighted its efforts to promote cooperative and social work.

The minister lauded the Jidhafs Consumer Co-Operative Society’s initiatives in the fields of voluntary and social work, affirming the role of such societies in supporting development projects through community partnership that benefits all social segments.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the Social Development Ministry and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in improving the quality of institutional work and delivering the best services to the citizens.

Source: Bahrain News Agency