Society for Austro-Arab Relations: US forces presence in Syria is violation of international law

Society for Austro-Arab Relations affirmed that the US forces presence in northeastern Syria is a complete violation of international law, noting that this presence aims at supporting terrorists and stealing oil resources.

“US forces occupy large parts of northeastern Syria and de facto allow the activities of terrorist organizations, whose attacks have recently increased, but are being ignored”, the Society’s Secretary General, Fritz Edlinger said in a monthly political bulletin.

Edlinger noted that the American oil companies, under the protection of the US forces, steal Syrian oil and take it out of the country. After more than 11 years of war and terrorism and the displacement of millions of people, it is time to learn lessons from this completely failed policy, but it seems that this does not concern the West.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency