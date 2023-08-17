UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, observed on 17th August.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid…

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 17th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of Gabon and Prime Minister Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze on the occasion.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation