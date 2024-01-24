State Director of Arias Agencies, Simon Arias, Celebrates 16 Years of Business

WEXFORD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Arias Agencies proudly marks 16 years of business excellence under the leadership of its State Director, Simon Arias. Founded in 2008, Arias Agencies, operating within the Globe Life - American Income Division, has evolved into one of American Income Life's largest distribution centers in the United States, with a strong presence nationwide. Under Simon Arias' leadership, Arias Agencies has expanded its reach, establishing numerous offices and virtual agents across the country. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the organization is driven by a mission to enhance communities through competitively priced insurance products that safeguard local families. It also provides a unique career opportunity for individuals dedicated to hard work and excellence.

Affiliated with American Income Life Insurance Company, a global entity safeguarding working families, Arias Agencies shares a commitment to serving the working class. American Income Life has been providing life, accident, and supplemental health products since 1951 to members of labor unions, credit unions, associations, and their families. Simon Arias, currently serving as the President and State Director at American Income Life Arias Agencies, stated, "I enjoy working for American Income Life because it aligns with our commitment to serving the working class and providing valuable insurance solutions. It's fulfilling to contribute to financial protection and career opportunities for individuals and families across the nation."

Simon Arias highlighted three of the key contributors to the ongoing success and growth of Arias Agencies-

Career Opportunities: Arias Agencies offers a unique career opportunity for individuals who are driven, dedicated, and seeking personal growth. With a focus on mentorship and continuous personal development, the organization provides the tools and support for individuals to reach their full potential.

Community Involvement: Arias Agencies is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through various initiatives and partnerships. From volunteering at local events to hosting charity drives, Arias Agencies is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

Insurance Products: Arias Agencies offers a range of competitively priced insurance products to protect working families and provide financial security. From life insurance to supplemental health products, the organization is focused on meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

Dedicated to continuous personal development, Simon Arias takes pride in his role as a mentor within and beyond the business domain. His achievements include setting multiple company records, such as leading the fastest agency to weekly production milestones and becoming the youngest State General Agent in company history at the age of 24. As Arias Agencies celebrates its 16th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to community service, financial protection, and career empowerment. The organization looks forward to a future of continued positive impact on the lives of families and communities nationwide.

About Simon Arias

Simon Arias currently holds the dual roles of President and State Director at American Income Life Arias Agencies. Concurrently, he serves as the State General Agent overseeing operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and Tennessee. Upon joining AIL, Simon swiftly ascended to a managerial position, earning financial rewards and company-wide accolades. Dedicated to continuous personal development in the realms of mental, physical, and spiritual aspects, Simon takes pride in his role as a mentor both within and beyond the business domain. His notable achievements include setting multiple company records, such as leading the fastest agency to attain weekly production milestones and becoming the youngest State General Agent in company history at the age of 24. As one of the top leading State General Agents, Simon holds the unique distinction of being the sole SGA to receive the prestigious title of State General Agent of the Year for two consecutive years in the company's history.

About Arias Agencies

Founded in 2008 by State Director Simon Arias, Arias Agencies operates within the Globe Life - American Income Division, serving as a dynamic force headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Having evolved into one of American Income Life's largest distribution centers in the United States, Arias has expanded its footprint, establishing numerous offices and virtual agents nationwide. The organization is propelled by a noble mission - to enhance communities by offering competitively priced insurance products that safeguard local families. Simultaneously, it presents a distinctive career opportunity for individuals dedicated to hard work and excellence. Affiliated with American Income Life Insurance Company, an international entity safeguarding working families across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and through its subsidiary, National Income Life Insurance Company in New York, Arias shares a commitment to serving the working class. Since 1951, American Income Life has provided life, accident, and supplemental health products to members of labor unions, credit unions, associations, and their families. AIL representatives cultivate enduring relationships with clients, equipped to deliver benefits virtually.

