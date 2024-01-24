Transition Capital Partners Announces the Majority Sale of Petroflex North America

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Transition Capital Partners ("TCP"), a Southlake, TX-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the majority sale of its portfolio company, Petroflex North America ("Petroflex"). Petroflex was acquired by Arcane Capital Partners ("Arcane") on December 12, 2023. TCP acquired Petroflex in June of 2022. Plexus Capital partnered with TCP in the Petroflex acquisition. As part of the transaction, TCP and Plexus retained an equity position in Petroflex. Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Transition Capital Partners and Petroflex.

About Petroflex:

Based in Gainsville, TX, Petroflex manufactures superior quality, continuous length HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) conduit and accessories for the Electric Utility, Renewables (Wind & Solar), Irrigation, Telecommunications and Data/Voice industries. In addition to offering a wide variety of colors and standard conduit sizes from 13mm to 6", Petroflex also provides custom configurations to meet almost any installation requirement.

Learn more at www.petroflexna.com

About Arcane Capital Partners:

Arcane Capital Partners is a privately held investment firm that specializes in investing in people and exceptional businesses operating in cutting-edge industries. Arcane seeks out opportunities in emerging markets and disruptive technologies. By providing strategic guidance and financial support, the company aims to nurture and grow these businesses, helping them reach their full potential. With a track record of successful investments and a commitment to innovation, Arcane is dedicated to shaping the future of industries and driving positive change in the market.

About Transition Capital Partners:

Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Southlake, TX based private equity investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 50 middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long term. With three decades of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies.

Learn more at www.tcplp.com.

About Plexus Capital:

Plexus Capital invests across the United States in a variety of transaction types, including acquisitions, buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth capital. Since 2005, Plexus has raised seven funds and funded over $2.2B in 174 companies. Plexus has built an institutional platform with a team of 45 professionals based in Raleigh and Charlotte, NC.

Learn more at www.plexuscap.com.

Contact Information

Andy Foskey

Managing Partner

andy@tcplp.com

SOURCE: Transition Capital Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.