Suffocation injuries after the occupation forces stormed Al-Fawar camp

A number of citizens suffered from suffocation on Friday after Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron. Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed a number of neighborhoods and alleys of the camp, and fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at citizens and their homes, which led to a number of them suffocating. The occupation forces have recently tightened their siege on Al-Fawar camp, whose main entrance has been closed since the beginning of this month. They also carry out daily raids on the camp, raid citizens' homes and abuse them. Source: Maan News Agency