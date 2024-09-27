Two young men were injured by live bullets from Beit Ummar, one of them is in critical condition

General
Web Desk

Ma'an - Two young men from Beit Ummar were injured on Friday afternoon after Israeli soldiers opened fire on them while they were riding motorcycles at Al-Arroub roundabout. Media activist in Beit Ummar, Muhammad Ayyad Awad, reported that the two young men, Muhammad Ibrahim Naim Abu Maria, 23 years old, was shot with two bullets, one in the chest and the other in the foot. His injuries were described as serious and he was transferred to Al-Mezan Hospital in Hebron after receiving first aid at Al-Rida Medical Clinic. The other injured man, Akram Khaled Al-Alami, 20 years old, was moderately injured in his arm and was transferred to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive treatment. Source: Maan News Agency

Related Posts

QNA Wraps Up ‘Editing and Media Monitoring Training Session

Web Desk

Air Falcons carry out a successful air strike with (F16) aircraft in Wadi Al-Shay in Kirkuk Operations Sector

Web Desk

A tribal conference in Basra on restricting weapons to the state

Web Desk