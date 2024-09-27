Two young men were injured by live bullets from Beit Ummar, one of them is in critical condition

Ma'an - Two young men from Beit Ummar were injured on Friday afternoon after Israeli soldiers opened fire on them while they were riding motorcycles at Al-Arroub roundabout. Media activist in Beit Ummar, Muhammad Ayyad Awad, reported that the two young men, Muhammad Ibrahim Naim Abu Maria, 23 years old, was shot with two bullets, one in the chest and the other in the foot. His injuries were described as serious and he was transferred to Al-Mezan Hospital in Hebron after receiving first aid at Al-Rida Medical Clinic. The other injured man, Akram Khaled Al-Alami, 20 years old, was moderately injured in his arm and was transferred to Hebron Governmental Hospital to receive treatment. Source: Maan News Agency