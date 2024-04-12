Syria condemns crime committed against Lebanese citizen, stresses keenness on brotherly ties_ Embassy

The Syrian Embassy in Lebanon asserted its keenness on the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, Syria and Lebanon, condemning the crime committed against a Lebanese citizen along with the reactions to it that led to unacceptable acts that targeted some Syrian citizens in a way that contradicts the fraternal ties binding the two peoples. The Embassy said in a statement that it is following up on the affairs of Syrian citizens in Lebanon in coordination with the Lebanese authorities in a way that preserves the fraternal relations. Syria has always been keen on the return of its citizens to the country and is sparing no effort to facilitate this, the embassy added, noting that the Lebanese government are well aware of this matter. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency