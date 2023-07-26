Syria condoles Algeria for the victims of fire, voices its solidarity

Syria expressed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Algerian government and people for its painful plight caused by the forest fires in some areas.In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said “Syria offers heartf…

Syria expressed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Algerian government and people for its painful plight caused by the forest fires in some areas.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said “Syria offers heartfelt condolences to the Algerian government and brotherly people for its painful plight, caused by the forest fires in some areas and the large losses, particularly in the lives of civilians and army personnel.”

Foreign Ministry added that Syria, leadership, government and people, voices solidarity with the brotherly Algerian people and the families of the victims, affirming confidence in Algeria capability to overcome this painful incident.

The death toll due to the fires that broke out in several Algerian states reached 34, among them 10 army personnel, in addition to hundreds of injured.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency