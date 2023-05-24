Syria: France diplomacy should reconsider its stances that are detached from reality

Syria has stressed that France’s dreams to restore the inheritences of colonial era and domination on peoples are no longer valid for today’s world, noting that French diplomacy should reconsider its stances that are detached from reality.“We have rec…

Syria has stressed that France’s dreams to restore the inheritences of colonial era and domination on peoples are no longer valid for today’s world, noting that French diplomacy should reconsider its stances that are detached from reality.

“We have recently followed the hysteria, isolated and detached from reality stances of French diplomacy, which has lost its senses after the historic decisions taken by the Arab summit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Syria,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that “France, along with its terrorist tools, has failed to achieve their goals in Syria.

The statement added that the dreams of patients at the French diplomacy to restore the inheritences of colonial era and domination on peoples are no longer valid for today’s world which produces new values based on multipolar system, the rejection of immoral and inhumane economic sanctions, respect for the sovereignty and independence of states and equality among them.

The statement said that the backward French diplomacy must review its positions because peoples around the world are aware that eras of domination and violation of rights through false idioms have completely ended.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency