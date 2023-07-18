Minister Of Culture From Babylon: We Will Work To Remove Transgressions On All Archaeological Sites

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Ahmed Al-Badrani, confirmed during the inauguration of the headquarters of the Babylon Tourism Authority that the ministry, in cooperation with the local government, seeks to remove all transgressions of citize…

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Ahmed Al-Badrani, confirmed during the inauguration of the headquarters of the Babylon Tourism Authority that the ministry, in cooperation with the local government, seeks to remove all transgressions of citizens on the lands belonging to archaeological sites and work to stimulate tourism of all kinds.

The Governor of Babylon, Wissam Aslan Al-Jubouri, said, "We discussed with the Minister of Culture and his accompanying delegation the transgressions on the borders and lands of the ancient city of Babylon. We also discussed the issue of Al-Mahnawiyah Island and activating its investment.

He added that we presented the minister with our plan to rehabilitate the ancient city and the tourist resort of Babylon, and stressed the need to communicate with UNESCO on this issue, which will revive tourism in the ancient city and its neighboring areas./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency