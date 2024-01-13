Syria meets Uzbekistan today in their opening at Asian cup finals of Qatar

Doha, The Syrian national football team will open its participation in the Asian Cup by meeting the Uzbek national team today at 8:30 pm at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha. In statistics of the Syrian team results against Uzbekistan, it beat the team 2-1 in the Asian Cup finals of 1996, and 1-0 in the World Cup qualifiers in 2016, and with the same result in 2017 in the World Cup qualifiers. In friendly matches in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the first of which tied 1-1, the second lost to Uzbekistan 2-0, and the third it beat the Uzbek 1-0 . Source: Syrian Arab News Agency