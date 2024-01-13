Dozens of martyrs and wounded in Gaza on the 99th day of Israeli aggression

Occupied Jerusalem, Tens of Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in the continuous occupation's bombardment on various parts of the stricken Gaza Strip for the 99th day. '20 martyrs in Israeli occupation bombardment of al Daraj neighborhood in Gaza on Saturday dawn, while a number of wounded arrived at Nasser Hospital as a result of violent artillery shelling in the center and south of Khan Yunis', Palestinian media outlets said Saturday. There is also a complete cutting off for communications and Internet services in Gaza where the Palestinian Red Crescent announced a complete loss of communication with its staff working in the Strip, which increases the challenges facing its crews in providing emergency services and reaching the wounded and injured as quickly as possible. The number of martyrs from the Israeli aggression since October 7th, 2023 rose to 23708. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency