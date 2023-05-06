Syria wins bronze medals at West Asian Fencing Championship in Jordon

Syria’s fencing team won four bronze medals on the first day of the West Asian fencing Championship currently being held in Amman, Jordan.
Tala al-Jurdi of the U-11 category won the two bronze medals for the epee and the saber weapon, and Reman Mounir for the U-13 category won the bronze for the saber weapon, and Youssef al-Jurdi for the under-13 category won the bronze for the saber weapon.
Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Bahrain, UAE , Qatar and Syria participate in this tournament .
Source: Syrian Arab News Agency