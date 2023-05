An Emirati aid plane arrived on Saturday at Lattakia International Airport for earthquake- affected people.The director of the airport, Eng. Ziyad al-Taweel, told SANA reporter that the plane carries on board 10 tons of aid and medical supplies, with t…

An Emirati aid plane arrived on Saturday at Lattakia International Airport for earthquake- affected people.

The director of the airport, Eng. Ziyad al-Taweel, told SANA reporter that the plane carries on board 10 tons of aid and medical supplies, with the aim of supporting the health sector in the afflicted areas.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency