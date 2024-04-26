Syrian-Emirati talks to discuss prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, discussed during his meeting Thursday with the U.A.E Ambassador Hassan Ahmed al-Shehhi , the importance of the role of the private sector in activating the intra-Syrian-Emirati trade movement. Minister Al-Khalil stressed the importance of economic relations between the two countries and the prospects for their development, noting the development policies pursued by the UAE government and its efforts to achieve economic diversification. For his part, the Emirati ambassador drew attention to the bilateral ties between the two countries, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen and develop joint relations in the interests of the two brotherly peoples. During the meeting, an invitation was delivered from the Emirati side to Minister Al-Khalil to attend the 13th edition of the AIM 2024 (Annual Investment Meeting), which will be held from May 7 to 9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme' Adapting to a changing investment landscape: harnessing new p otential for global economic development '. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency