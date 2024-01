Doha, The Syrian national football team tied with its Uzbek counterpart at Asian Cup held in Qatar at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. The Syrian team will meet Australian team in its second match of the group stage on January 19th, while it will play a match with its Indian counterpart on January 23rd. The first-placed and second-placed participating team in each group shall qualify for the finals of the Asian Cup along with the four best third-placed teams. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency