Syrian-Iranian Ministries of Justice ink memo of understanding

The Syrian and Iranian Ministries of Justice signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming at exchanging experiences in the field of regulation of national legislations, legal and regulatory procedures and developing the scientific and professional aspect.

The memo stipulates for the necessity of exchanging expertise and experts between the two sides, on judiciary, law and information between the justice’s bodies and governmental delegations.

The memo stressed the necessity of developing the scientific and professional side, in order to improve the vocational education and training the employees and experts in the justice field and providing mutual support for the educational institutions of both sides, and other issues of mutual concern.

In a statement to journalists following the signing of the memo, Justice Minister Ahmad al-Sayyed stressed the importance of the memo which includes exchanging information and expertise in the legal and judicial field, in addition to holding discussions between the two countries and facilitating transactions, holding workshops and exchanging official delegations.

For his part, Iranian Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi stressed that the signing of the memo facilitates the implementation of the previously signed agreements between the two sides, particularly in the fields of juridical procedures.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency