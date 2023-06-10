TAYMOUR JUMBLATT: FOR A RATIONAL APPROACH TO ENTITLEMENTS, REVIEW OF CONSENSUAL, INCLUSIVE OPTIONS

Head of the “Democratic Gathering”, MP Taymour Jumblatt, stressed the need for a rational approach to the current entitlements, while avoiding the language of challenge and the tense positions related to it. In a statement on the sidelines of his Satu…

Head of the "Democratic Gathering", MP Taymour Jumblatt, stressed the need for a rational approach to the current entitlements, while avoiding the language of challenge and the tense positions related to it. In a statement on the sidelines of his Saturday meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace, Jumblatt said: "Acceptance of the logic of democratic action based on the foundations of dialogue alone guarantees the continuation of the search for consensual and inclusive options that serve the interest of the country and its future."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon