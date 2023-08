Six children were killed and injured in the explosion of a remnant of war in Diwaniyah Governorate.A source in the governorate police stated: “An explosion occurred in the Um Abbasiyat area of Al-Shafia district in Al-Diwaniyah, after children tampere…

Six children were killed and injured in the explosion of a remnant of war in Diwaniyah Governorate.

A source in the governorate police stated: "An explosion occurred in the Um Abbasiyat area of Al-Shafia district in Al-Diwaniyah, after children tampered with war remnants, which led to the death of a child and the injury of five others who were taken to the hospital."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency