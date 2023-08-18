The Intelligence Agency arrests a suspect in a heinous crime in Baghdad

Detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested a suspect who killed a person, extracted his human organs, then cut his body into pieces and dumped him in the sanitary landfill area in Baghdad.A statement by the Agency stated…

Detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency arrested a suspect who killed a person, extracted his human organs, then cut his body into pieces and dumped him in the sanitary landfill area in Baghdad.

A statement by the Agency stated that: "The killer was arrested in an elaborate ambush, after determining his whereabouts after conducting the necessary investigations and collecting information, and he was referred to the competent investigative authority, where he confessed in the first instance and in the court."

The media and social networking sites circulated news of a heinous murder, which included finding body parts belonging to an unidentified person, whose organs were removed and dumped in one of the sanitary landfills in the capital, Baghdad.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency