The Govt Spokesman: The Issue Of Iraq’s Vote In The United Nations General Assembly.. “Very Normal”

Baghdad, The Iraqi government spokesman, Bassem Al-Awadi, considered this Saturday evening that the Iraq’s vote at the United Nations “very normal” .

Al-Awadi said, in a televised statement, that: “The issue of Iraq’s vote in the United Nations General Assembly is “very normal,” and the “criminalization of normalization” law prevents voting on every issue that contains the phrase “two-state solution.”

He added, "Iraq agreed to a ceasefire, but it reserved on the paragraphs that talk about the two-state solution," indicating that "Iraq's official position is supportive of the Palestinian cause and is consistent with Islamic countries."

Al-Awadi explained, “The law criminalizing normalization imposed new obligations on Iraq.”

He continued, "We were afraid of the presence of vague terms and connotations that recognized Israel as a state in the United Nations statement."

He pointed out that "Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani's message at the Cairo conference indicated that Iraq is still strong," stressing that "America is the first supporter of the Zionist entity.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency