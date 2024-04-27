The US Ambassador urges the government to conduct a full investigation into the Kormor attack

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, condemned the attack on the Kormor gas field in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region, urging the federal government to conduct a full investigation. Romanowski said in a blog post on "X", "We strongly condemn the attack that occurred on the energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and we realize that workers at the site were killed and injured. She added: "We urge the Iraqi authorities to conduct a full investigation and bring those responsible to justice," expressing her condolences to the families of the victims. The Ambassador affirmed: "The United States will continue to work with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to support Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty." Yesterday, Friday, the Kormor gas field in Sulaymaniyah was attacked by a drone, killing two foreigners and wounding four others. Source: National Iraqi News Agency