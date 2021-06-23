These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As cyber attackers have rocked consumers’ trust over the past few months and led senior U.S. administration officials and corporate leaders to call the recent scourge of ransomware “a national security threat,” cybersecurity professionals are fighting every day behind the scenes to keep organizations safe.

Their work is often unrecognized and even unseen, but it keeps the digital infrastructure and systems that we all rely on daily from succumbing to attacks. The Guardians of Trust Awards recognize outstanding individuals and teams that are leading the industry in proactively pursuing excellence not just in security, but in trust. In today’s digital world, gaining hard-won trust is an incredibly difficult challenge and the work that goes into maintaining it is all too often under-appreciated.

Synack launched these crowdsourced awards in 2019 to recognize those unsung professionals that go above and beyond to protect consumers, stakeholders and brands. Nominations were sourced from our most respected community members and trusted security teams across all industries. Winners were chosen by Synack’s Guardians of Trust Awards Committee with comprehensive expertise in leading security organizations and building trusted brands.

This year’s winners have demonstrated that they protect their customers first, display innovation in cybersecurity practices, represent excellence in the protection of their brands and never settle for the status quo.

The 2021 Guardians of Trust Award Winners include:

Most Trusted CISO: Betsy Wille, Abbott

Betsy Wille, Abbott Most Trusted CISO: Mike Baker, GDIT

Mike Baker, GDIT Most Trusted Pioneer CISO: Jason Lewkowicz, Cognizant

Jason Lewkowicz, Cognizant Most Trusted Pioneer CISO: Daniel Hooper, Varo Money

Daniel Hooper, Varo Money Most Trusted Security Team North America: Domino’s

Domino’s Most Trusted Security Team North America: Abacus Insights

Abacus Insights Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: bp

bp Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group Most Trusted Solution Partner: Azure Security Modernization, Microsoft

Azure Security Modernization, Microsoft Most Trust Partner, EMEA : Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology Most Trust Partner, North America: Trace3

Trace3 Most Trusted Federal Consulting Partner: Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services Most Trusted Hacker: Özgür Alp, Synack Red Team

For all of the winners, trust is an essential tenet in their roles as security professionals. It’s ingrained in how they do their jobs and also how they communicate the importance of security across their organizations.

“Trust is a central ethos for GDIT; in fact it is one of our four core values along with transparency, honesty, and alignment. Building trust across our customers, our employees, and our cyber teams is vital to my role as CISO,” said Michael Baker, Chief Information Security Officer for General Dynamics Information Technology.

Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, works closely with security leaders and teams across all sectors to help them maintain the trust from their customers, employees, executives and board members. Overall, Synack saw CISOs rise to the challenge throughout the past 16 months and navigate uncharted territory by staying focused on enabling business operations while reducing risk to malicious attack.

In the 2021 Trust Report , which is based on data from Synack’s patented Attacker Resistance Score (ARS) Metric, Synack charted an increase in organizations’ overall resilience against attacks since the beginning of the pandemic. The Trust Report is an essential tool for CISOs and other security leaders when it comes to prioritizing security efforts and understanding the broader landscape of threats and vulnerabilities.

The full Synack 2021 Trust Report explores the ARS metric for all global sectors. Visit www.synack.com to download the report for free and learn how the most trusted brands in the world measure their risk.

About Synack:

Synack is the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise. The Synack platform delivers 24/7 penetration testing, vulnerability management, and vulnerability assessment from a global network of trusted researchers, enabled by smart technology, to accelerate global organizations’ critical cybersecurity missions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects leading global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets, and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. A 4-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, Synack was founded in 2013 by former NSA security experts Jay Kaplan, CEO, and Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO.

For more information, please visit www.synack.com .

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1549879/Enter_a_title. jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/838158/Synack_Logo.jpg