Three Militants of QSD militia killed north of Raqqa province

Local sources told SANA reporter that “an explosive device planted by unknown persons on the road connecting the towns of Ain Issa and Tal al-Samen, north of Raqqa, exploded while a military vehicle belonging to the separatist QSD militia was passing , killing 3 of the militia’s.

The sources pointed out that “the QSD militia brought military reinforcements to Ain Issa town, cordoned off the site of the explosion, and started inspecting the passing cars.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency