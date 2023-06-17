Industry Minister inspects work at a number of facilities in Hessya industrial city, Homs

Minister of Industry, Dr. Abdul Qader Jokhadar inspected on Saturday the work and production situation at a number of facilities in the industrial city of Hessya in Homs province.Dr. Jokhadar hailed the workers’ efforts at the industrial city in order …

Minister of Industry, Dr. Abdul Qader Jokhadar inspected on Saturday the work and production situation at a number of facilities in the industrial city of Hessya in Homs province.

Dr. Jokhadar hailed the workers’ efforts at the industrial city in order to maintain the continuity of the production and increasing it, expressing the hope to improve and develop the work wheel during the next stage.

The Industry Minister indicated that the government spares no effort to support industrial production in all its sectors and everything aims to restore the production wheel, whether in terms of providing raw materials or providing energy carriers.

In turn, the director of Hessya industrial city Muhammad Amer al-Khalil said nearly 1,000 facilities, of which 325 are currently producing, adding that investments in Hessya witness an increasing growth, as the volume of investment reached about SYP212 billion.

The Minister’s tour included a number of facilities, mainly a facility for the textile industry, and another for the manufacture of “gypsum board”.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency