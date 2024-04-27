Three Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Airstrikes in Central Gaza

Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes today targeting the Al-Bureij and Nusseirat refugee camps in central Gaza Strip. Local sources reported by Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) said that Israeli fighter jets bombarded a house east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, resulting in the killing of one civilian and several others injured in varying degrees. The sources added that the Israeli airstrikes hit a house in the nearby Nusseirat refugee camp, claiming the lives of two more civilians. Source: Qatar News Agency