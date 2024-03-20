Transport minister discusses with Indian Ambassador boosting cooperation ties

Damascus, Ways to enhance cooperation in the field of land, sea, air and railway transport and to develop the bilateral agreements inked in this domain were the focus of the meeting that brought together Minister of Transport, Zuhair Khuzaym, and Ambassador of India in Damascus, Irshad Ahmad. Minister Khuzaym attached great importance to advancing development projects in different methods and to the necessity of finding practical steps to achieve common goals and visions along with benefiting from Indian experiences in the fields of transport and communication. The two sides also touched upon cooperation in the areas of qualifying and training cadres, especially in aviation, air transport and maritime services. The Indian Ambassador stressed the importance of updating the agreements signed and implementing them, saying he will transfer all the ideas presented to his country's government, and work on establishing the necessary foundations for their implementation. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency