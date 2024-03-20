Siege on al-Shifa hospital in Gaza Continues for Third Day,scores of martyrs

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured Wednesday, in bombing the Israeli occupation of various areas around al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, which the occupation forces continue to besiege for the third consecutive day. Wafa news agency reported that the occupation Air Force bombed three houses in the vicinity of al-Shifa complex, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens, and a large number are still missing under the rubbleÒ The occupation forces continue to besiege and storm Al-Shifa Medical Complex for the 3rd day in a row, and committed a terrible crime against the displaced people there, resulting in the death of 80 Palestinians, including children, and the arrest of about 300 others, in addition to abusing medical staff and forcing hundreds to leave. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency