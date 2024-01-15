Two Palestinians injured, others arrested in the West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Tow Palestinians were injured, others were arrested on Monday, as the Israeli occupation forces stormed different areas in the West Bank. Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed al-Marj area in Qalqilya city from several directions, with a number of military vehicles and three bulldozers, and attacked the Palestinians and their property, causing the injury of two Palestinians, who were subsequently transferred to the hospital to receive treatment. The occupation demolished two houses and displaced their residents. The occupation forces also stormed al-Najah University in Nablus city, arrested a number of students, then stormed the town of al-Zababdeh, southeast of Jenin, and arrested five others. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency